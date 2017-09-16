Tunisia wins Afrobasket beating Nigeria in final

RADES, Tunisia — Tunisia won its second African basketball championship when it dethroned Nigeria 77-65 in the final on Saturday.

Backed by a home crowd, Tunisia used clutch 3-point shooting to keep Nigeria at bay in the second half.

Ziyed Chennoufi led Tunisia with 19 points, and Nizar Knioua added 16.

Tunisia played the tournament without Salah Mejri, a 2.18-meter (7-foot-2) centre for the Dallas Mavericks. Mejri, who is recovering from a knee injury, was the MVP of Tunisia's title run in the 2011 AfroBasket.