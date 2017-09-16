Samuels scores 3 TDs as Wolfpack rolls past Furman, 49-16.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jaylen Samuels rushed for three touchdowns to help North Carolina State beat Furman 49-16 on Saturday.

Samuels scored on runs of 2, 1 and 1 yards, all in the first half. He added six catches for 75 yards for the Wolfpack (2-1).

"We didn't run the ball the first two games like we wanted to, like we're capable of," Samuels said. "We just let it loose today. We knew that if we executed and everyone did their assignments, they couldn't stop us."

Ryan Finley passed for 231 yards and a touchdown for N.C. State before sitting out the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Nyheim Hines rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and added a 50-yard kickoff return that set up a score for the Wolfpack.

Andy Schumpert had four catches for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown for Furman (0-3).

Greyson Atkins converted field goals of 46, 34 and 46 yards for the Paladins.

Furman remained winless under first-year coach Clay Hendrix, who started on the offensive line for the Paladins in victories at N.C. State in 1984 and '85.

The teams' first meeting since then wasn't as competitive.

The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on four of their five possessions en route to a 28-13 lead at halftime. They followed with three touchdowns, including a 47-yard interception return by Shawn Boone, in a six-minute span in the third quarter to blow open the game.