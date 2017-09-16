Bellinger hits 38th HR to help Dodgers beat Nationals 3-2

Bellinger put the Dodgers ahead for good with his second-inning drive and drove in Utley in the third. After Rendon went deep in the fourth, Utley doubled in the fifth and came home on a fly ball by Justin Turner.

SLUMP BUSTER

The Dodgers went through a variety of rituals in an attempt to break their lengthy losing streak, including throwing salt by the dugout and using clubhouse attendants as batboys.

"There was no sacrificing of animals that I know of," manager Dave Roberts said.

The team settled upon a group huddle in the dugout before the game. "Kike (Hernandez) started it," Roberts said. "Got the guys together in dugout and did a little 3-2-1, 1-2-3 fight, fight team, go fight win. It's worked so far."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (knee and finger blister) pitched six innings for Double-A Tulsa in the Texas League playoffs Friday night. "Blister fine, knee fine," said Roberts, who expects McCarthy to be activated from the 60-day DL next week. ... Hernandez left the team to tend to the death of his grandfather. He is expected to return Sunday or Monday

Nationals: OF Bryce Harper (hyperextended left knee) ran the bases at three-quarters speed as part of his ongoing effort to return for post-season play. He has been sidelined since mid-August.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Los Angeles will call upon left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-7, 3.59 ERA) in the series finale, which will be played under the lights and in front of a national television audience.

Nationals: LHP Stephen Strasburg (13-4, 2.64 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season, looking to extend his franchise-record run of 34 consecutive scoreless innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six career starts against Los Angeles.

