Mola, Duffy win successive world triathlon championships

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Mario Mola of Spain and Flora Duffy of Bermuda won their second straight triathlon world championships when they reached the podium in the world series grand final on Saturday.

Mola was third in the men's race, and Duffy won the women's, her sixth win out of nine races in the series this year.

Mola won four races this year, and finished 10 seconds behind grand final winner Vincent Luis of France. Luis broke from the leading pack of four in the last few meters of the run.

Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway finished second to replace Richard Murray of South Africa in third place for the season.