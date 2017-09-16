Harris leads Rhode Island to 17-10 upset of Harvard

KINGSTON, R.I. — Tyler Harris threw for 235 yards and a touchdown as Rhode Island upset Harvard 17-10 on Saturday to grab its first win of the season and first victory over Harvard in five tries.

Rhode Island (1-2) won just four games in the past three seasons while Harvard lost only four over the same period.

The game was Harvard's season opener.

Aaron Parker caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, a 51-yarder to stake the Rams to a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.