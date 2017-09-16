Top 25 Capsules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riley Ferguson threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns, and Jacobi Francis broke up a fourth-down pass in the closing seconds in Memphis' 48-45 victory over No. 25 UCLA on Saturday.

Francis' breakup with 56 seconds left prevented another fourth-quarter comeback by Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen. He was 34 of 56 for 463 yards and four TDs.

But unlike in the Bruins' opener when Rosen led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Texas A&M, the Memphis defence stiffened on UCLA's final possession.

Ferguson completed 23 of 38 passes for Memphis (2-0), and his connections with wide receiver Anthony Miller meant the difference. Miller caught nine passes for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns.