Milstein nails FG with no time left, lifts Columbia 17-14

NEW YORK — Oren Milstein kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to put Columbia on top for a 17-14 win over Wagner on Saturday.

Milstein's winning field goal capped a nine-play drive led by quarterback Anders Hill who took the Lions (1-0) 55 yards in 1:38 to set up the attempt with no time left on the clock. On the team's previous possession, Milstein missed another 29-yard attempt after a 13-play, 69-yard drive with 6:51 to play.

Hill finished with 199 yards and a touchdown passing, and ran for another 89 yards for the Lions. Josh Bean added a scoring run and Josh Wainwright had 104 yards receiving including a 55-yard touchdown catch.

The Lions scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, a one-yard scoring run by Bean and Hill's 55-yard TD throw to Wainwright.