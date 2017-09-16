Auburn lineman Darius James carted off field with injury

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn right tackle Darius James was carted off the field on a stretcher after being injured in the second quarter against Mercer.

On a routine, 3-yard run by Kamryn Pettway , James went down and teammate Mike Horton landed on his back. The 324-pound senior remained sprawled out on the turf, face down and showing no movement while being treated.

James' neck was stabilized and he was flipped over gently onto a backboard before being lifted onto the stretcher. Both teams kneeled in front of the respective benches, clearly concerned about James' condition.

Auburn announced that James had feeling in all his extremities before he was being taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.