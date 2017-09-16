Indians close in on AL Central title, beat Royals 8-4

The sensational Lindor is leading their charge.

With the Indians up by a run and with two on in the sixth, Lindor doubled high off the left-field wall to make 5-2. It was Lindor's 40th double and broke a tie with Hal Trosky, who hit either a double, triple or homer in nine consecutive games for Cleveland in 1934.

Lindor then scored on a play the Royals would like to forget.

Austin Jackson hit an RBI single and took second on centre fielder Lorenzo Cain's throw to the plate. Catcher Drew Butera tried to get Jackson at second, but his throw was wide of the base. It got past Cain, and Jackson came all the way home to complete a Little League homer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: All-Star C Salvador Perez (pulled muscle in right side) will likely be out until Tuesday when Kansas City opens a series in Toronto. He hurt himself taking a swing on Thursday.

Indians: OF Brandon Guyer aggravated a wrist injury that sidelined him for six weeks earlier this season. He'll undergo treatment and is expected to miss 5-to-7 days. Manager Terry Francona said Guyer will not leave with the team for the season's final road trip to Los Angeles and Seattle. ... OF Jason Kipnis got medical clearance to be activated Sunday and will play at least five innings in centre field, the two-time All-Star second baseman's first game in the outfield since he was in the minors in 2009.

UP NEXT

Kluber pitched a five-hit shutout in his last start and is 8-1 in his last nine starts. He'll face LHP Danny Duffy, who will make his first start since Aug. 22 after being on the disabled list with a sore elbow.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press