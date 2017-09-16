No. 15 Auburn overcomes 5 turnovers to beat Mercer 24-10

CARTED OFF

There was a scary moment in the second quarter . Auburn right tackle Darius James was carted off the field on a stretcher after being injured on what appeared to be a routine, 3-yard run by Pettway.

When James went down, teammate Mike Horton landed on his back. The 324-pound senior remained sprawled out on the turf, face down and showing no movement while being treated.

James' neck was stabilized and he was flipped over gently onto a backboard before being lifted onto the stretcher. Both teams kneeled in front of the respective benches, clearly concerned about James' condition.

James had feeling in his extremities when he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation. After the game, coach Gus Malzahn said the player was doing well and would make a full recovery.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mercer: The Bears had to be feeling good about this one, despite the loss. They avoided what everyone expected to be a blowout in their first game against a nationally ranked FBS or SEC team since returning to the gridiron in 2013.

Auburn: The Tigers have a lot of work to do offensively. Even though they ran up and down the field against overmatched Mercer, piling up a 510-245 lead in total yards, their sloppiness with the ball was inexcusable. This team appears nowhere close to challenging No. 1 Alabama's dominance in the SEC West and can expect to tumble at least a few spots in the next Associated Press poll.

UP NEXT

Mercer: The Bears return to their level of play when they travel to East Tennessee State for a Southern Conference game.

Auburn: The Tigers open their SEC schedule at Missouri.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Paul Newberry, The Associated Press