Iowa overwhelms North Texas 31-14, off to a 3-0 season start

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Iowa overwhelmed North Texas 31-14 on Saturday to finish the non-conference season unbeaten.

Freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin added 74 yards rushing and two TDs for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who played most of the second half without running backs Akrum Wadley and James Butler.

Iowa pulled ahead 17-14 on a 23-yard TD pass from Stanley to Noah Fant — on fourth down and 5 — late in the third quarter. Kelly-Martin added a 2-yard touchdown, the first of his career, with 8:16 left to cap a drive that covered 87 yards and burned nearly nine minutes.

Kelly-Martin also scored a 6-yard TD run with 1:47 to go.

"We just wanted to run the ball and throw if we need to, and the run game was working," said Stanley about Iowa's fourth-quarter drives.

But the Hawkeyes will be left to hope that Wadley (right leg) and Butler (right elbow) won't miss extended time. Wadley and Butler, a Nevada transfer, entered 2017 as the only duo in the country to each rush for over 1,000 yards last season.

Mason Fine threw for 167 yards for North Texas (1-2), which dropped its second straight. Iowa's defence held the Mean Green to just 93 yards and zero points in the second half.

"It was more an attitude thing," said Iowa end Parker Hesse about Iowa's improvement in the second half. "We made the plays when it counted."

THE TAKEAWAY

IOWA: Though the final score wasn't close, this wasn't how the Hawkeyes wanted to look with No. 5 Penn State coming to town next week. A fumble and a premature celebration by Wadley cost Iowa a pair of touchdowns, and a rash of penalties helped North Texas score and take the lead at halftime. Still, the Hawkeyes defence pitched a shutout in the second half and their running game showed promise even without Wadley or Butler.