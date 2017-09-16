Purdue gets 2nd win, dominates listless Missouri, 35-3

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue is showing signs of life. The same can't be said of Missouri in Barry Odom's second season.

The Boilermakers dominated the Tigers 35-3 on Saturday and will head into Big Ten play just one victory short of last season's total. It was the fewest points surrendered by Purdue (2-1) since a 59-0 victory over Southeast Missouri State in 2011.

Missouri (1-2) has scored a combined 16 points since its 72-43 season-opening win over Missouri State. The Tigers managed just 203 total yards.

As usual, Purdue used a two-quarterback system, and both played well. David Blough completed 22 of 28 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Sindelar completed 4 of 6 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. Tario Fuller carried 19 times for 90 yards and a score.