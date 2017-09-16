Hampton holds Livingstone to 105 yards offence in 59-0 win

HAMPTON, Va. — Yahkee Johnson rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, Aulden Knight had 106 receiving and two scores and Hampton blanked Livingstone 59-0 Saturday night.

Hampton remained perfect in 10 meetings against the Division II Blue Bears (0-3) after holding Livingstone to just 105 yards offence.

Johnson averaged 11 yards on his 12 carries, including a 73-yard scoring run. Knight averaged 21 yards on his five receptions, including a catch good for 51 yards.

The Pirates (2-1) spent most of the first half in Livingstone's end of the field, starting only one of their five opening-half touchdown drives in their own territory. Two of the drives began after interceptions by Raheim Huskey and Brendan Cole.