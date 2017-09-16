Cheek, Robinson lead Presbyterian to 28-16 win over Campbell

CLINTON, S.C. — Ben Cheek threw two touchdown passes, Mark Robinson ran for two scores, and Presbyterian College capitalized on a turnover to beat Campbell 28-16 on Saturday.

The Blue Hose (1-2) took a 7-3 lead on Robinson's 14-yard TD run in the second quarter after stopping the Great Danes on downs.

Cheek hit Torrance Marable on a screen pass and the freshman running back ran 63 yards for a score. Cheek's 70-yard pass play to Damien McGhee made it 21-3 at halftime.

Elijah Turner picked off a pass by Campbell's Daniel Smith in the fourth quarter and Robinson ran it in from the 1 six plays later.