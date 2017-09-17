California gets defensive in 27-16 win over Ole Miss

BERKELEY, Calif. — California has followed a consistent formula in getting off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Justin Wilcox. The Golden Bears have managed to overcome shaky starts with dominant second halves with help from a vastly improved defence.

Ross Bowers threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the third quarter and Cameron Goode added a game-sealing interception return for a touchdown in the Golden Bears 27-16 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.

"We know the second half is our half," Bowers said. "We just don't flinch, whether we could be down, we could be up. This team is always prepared. We're waiting for the adversity because that's when we play our top game."

The Golden Bears withstood two long TD passes by Rebels quarterback Shea Patterson but didn't allow a score over the final 43 minutes to end the nonconference season undefeated.

Cal has overcome second-half deficits in all three games this season and has outscored the opposition 57-13 after halftime. That has helped the Bears get off to a surprising start to the season under Wilcox and sets up a showdown next week against No. 4 Southern California.

"It's not always pretty with us but the guys find a way," Wilcox said. "It's really the third week in a row that nobody flinched. They came back when things got tough and that's when we've been at our best. That's a great quality to have."

The loss ended a long week for Ole Miss (2-1) after interim coach Matt Luke had to miss a day of practice to attend a hearing by the NCAA's Committee of Infractions and then the team travelled to California for the second time in school history. The Rebels are accused of 21 recruiting violations.

Ole Miss then blew a nine-point halftime lead as Cal took the second-half kickoff and drove 72 yards to cut the deficit to 16-14 on a 19-yard TD pass to Vic Wharton III. Matt Anderson added two field goals for the Bears.

The Rebels still had a chance for a comeback but Patterson was intercepted by Goode, who returned it 32 yards for the score with three minutes remaining.

"The defence played unbelievable and the offence did not," Patterson said. "A lot of that's on me. We just have to get back into the flow of things."