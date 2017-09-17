Lights out! After darkness delay, SDSU edges No. 19 Stanford

The comeback by SDSU (3-0) overshadowed a huge night by Stanford's Bryce Love. He gained 184 yards on just 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 53 and 51 yards, plus a 47-yarder that set up a field goal.

Aztecs running back Rashaad Penny, the national rushing leader, had 175 yards on 32 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run.

Love's 53-yard scoring run came on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving Stanford a 17-13 lead.

Stanford fell to 1-2.

Aztecs running back Rashaad Penny, the national rushing leader, had 175 yards on 32 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run. He came in leading FBS in rushing yards per game (206.5) and all-purpose yards per game (284). He went off for 353 all-purpose yards in a win at Arizona State, including scoring on a 95-yard run, a 99-yard kickoff return and a 33-yard reception.

After an early defensive struggle, Stanford broke through first when Love ran 51 yards for a touchdown early in the second half for a 7-3 lead.

SDSU gained momentum with two big stops just before halftime.

Ron Smith intercepted Chryst and returned it to the 15. Penny scored three plays later for a 10-7 lead. He emphatically spiked the ball, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.

Stanford drove to the SDSU 25 before Chryst lost the ball on a strip sack by Kelly, with Damon Moore recovering with 17 seconds left in the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

STANFORD: The Cardinal had two lousy weekends in Southern California. A week earlier, Stanford lost 42-24 to USC in its Pac-12 opener, in which it allowed 307 yards rushing.

SAN DIEGO STATE: The Aztecs of the Mountain West Conference could pop back into The Associated Press Top 25, which is where they ended last season. They have beaten a Pac-12 team for the third straight time, and for the second time in two weeks. They won 30-20 at Arizona State a week earlier to snap a 28-game road losing streak to Pac-12 schools. They beat California 45-40 here last season.

UP NEXT

STANFORD: The Cardinal return to Pac-12 action when it hosts UCLA on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO STATE: The two-time defending MWC champion Aztecs open league play at Air Force on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press