India beats Australia by 26 runs in rain-hit 1st ODI

CHENNAI, India — Hardik Pandya put in an impressive all-round performance as India beat Australia by 26 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed first ODI on Sunday.

Pandya scored 83 runs off 66 balls as India won the toss and reached 281-7 in 50 overs. With the ball, Pandya took 2-28 as the tourists were restricted to 137-9 in 21 overs after being set a winning target of 164.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 3-30 in five overs.

The Australian innings was delayed by nearly 2 1/2 hours as persistent rain kept the players inside. On two occasions, the rain stopped long enough for teams to come back on with renewed targets set. But the rain returned again to delay proceedings.