France into Davis Cup final, Australia and Belgium tied 2-2

LILLE, France — Back with the France Davis Cup team, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinched a semifinal victory against Serbia by defeating Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday.

France reached an unassailable 3-1 lead and will face either Belgium or 28-time champion Australia in the final. The teams were level at 2-2 in Brussels after David Goffin rallied past Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Goffin, who had not beaten Kyrgios in three previous matches, returned well and played astute tennis to counter his opponent's big shots on the indoor clay of the Palais 12, extending his excellent Davis Cup record to 15 wins from 16 singles matches.

Goffin dropped his serve only once and fell onto his back after hitting two aces in succession to serve out the match after a three-hour battle.

Belgium's Steve Darcis was set to take on John Millman in the decisive rubber but Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt changed his lineup to send Jordan Thompson instead.

France avenged its loss to Serbia in the 2010 final and qualified for its first final since losing to Switzerland in the title match three years ago. The French will play at home from Nov. 24-26 if Belgium wins, or travel to Australia.

France won the last of its nine titles in 2001 against the Australians.

"I'm relieved and happy," said France captain Yannick Noah. "To win the Davis Cup is something extraordinary. Hopefully I will be able to win it with theses lads."

Noah already captained France to the 1991 and 1996 Davis Cup titles. As a player, he also won the French Open in 1983.

The French did a lap of honour after Tsonga won the decisive point against a depleted Serbian team that gave the hosts a tough challenge.