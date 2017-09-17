Nordqvist beats Altomare in playoff to win Evian major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Anna Nordqvist beat unheralded American Brittany Altomare in a playoff in driving rain and hail at the first extra hole to win the Evian Championship on Sunday.

Nordqvist sank a 4-foot putt for a bogey 5 on the soaked 18th hole while the 102nd-ranked Altomare had a six.

Course workers removed pools of standing water from the 18th green as the players approached the putting surface after their third shots. The par-4 hole had played long all afternoon and was near-treacherous for the playoff.

"I am from Sweden and I'm freezing," said Nordqvist, who just two months ago was confined to bed for two weeks by a bout of mononucleosis.