Tigers' Matt Boyd hitless through 7 innings vs White Sox

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd is hitless after seven innings Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

Boyd threw 90 pitches, struck out five and walked one. The 26-year-old left-hander had not thrown a complete game in 52 previous major league starts and had never thrown a nine-inning complete game in 121 previous professional starts.

Boyd was helped twice by his defence. Shortstop Dixon Machado went deep into the hole to rob Avisail Garcia of a second-inning hit. First baseman Efren Navarro made an over-the-shoulder catch of Tim Anderson's foul pop to end the sixth.

Detroit scored in each of the first six innings and led 9-0.