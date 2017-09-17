Life of Riley not so great after Cornhuskers' latest loss

Before the season, Riley said he thought Nebraska had an offence that could score on every possession.

"Boy oh boy, we're so far from that, I can't even hint at that at this point," he said. "I was wrong. I was wrong. We've got a lot of work to do to get back to that."

Northern Illinois left Lincoln with more than a victory. The Huskies also earned an $820,000 guarantee. Plus they'll be back for money games in 2019, '21 and '23.

The loss came after Nebraska fell behind 42-14 in the first half of a 42-35 loss at Oregon and at the end of an especially bad week for Eichorst.

Last Monday, the Omaha World-Herald first reported that Eichorst, before the season, quietly extended Riley's contract by one year, through the 2020 season. On Tuesday, when the Big Ten announced Nebraska would play Minnesota instead of Iowa to end the 2020 and '21 regular seasons, Eichorst announced it would be better for the players if those games were played on a Saturday rather than the day after Thanksgiving.

Nebraska has played on Black Friday for 27 straight years, and fan outcry about possibly ending the tradition led Eichorst to do an about-face on Thursday, when he announced he had begun the process of working with Minnesota to play on the day after Thanksgiving.

Now the coach Eichorst hired to replace Pelini — who went 67-27 in seven years but whose volatility embarrassed the university — is 16-13 in two-plus seasons.

Though fans and media note the 3-6 stretch the Huskers are on, Eichorst said he isn't concerned now about how last season ended.

"My obligation is to these young men in our program and our coaches and staff," he said Saturday. "We'll be judged week to week based on our performance, and today's performance was not good and not acceptable."

Eichorst's message to fans who booed the Huskers when they were down 14-0 at halftime or who left the stadium early?

"We have a good group of young men in that locker room who are working really hard to represent us and win ballgames," he said, "and I would say the same thing about our staff. But everybody has got to take it up a notch and we have to get moving in the right direction."

___

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and at www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press