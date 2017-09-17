Ohio college football player dies at hospital after game

WOOSTER, Ohio — Officials say a football player at the College of Wooster has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.

A college spokesman says 21-year-old Clayton Gelb died Sunday afternoon at a hospital in Wooster. He was a senior offensive lineman on the team and a chemistry major at the school.

Spokesman Hugh Howard said he couldn't provide any details about what caused Gelb's death. Gelb started at right guard in Saturday's 38-20 home win over Ohio Wesleyan University.

Gelb was from London, Ohio. He was an all-conference offensive lineman and was twice named to the North Coast Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll.