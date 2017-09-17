Gsellman leads Mets over Braves 5-1, eliminates Atlanta

ATLANTA — Robert Gsellman is trying to impress manager Terry Collins and the Mets front office and earn a rotation spot for 2018.

"Just trying to finish strong for these guys so we can have some good momentum heading into next spring," he said. "Just trying to keep it rolling."

Gsellman didn't allow an earned run over seven innings, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run homer and New York beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (67-81) was eliminated from post-season contention and must win its remaining 14 games to avoid a losing record in four straight seasons for the first time since it had seven in a row from 1984-90.

Gsellman (7-7) scattered three hits and struck out three for his best outing since June 10, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to beat Atlanta. It marked the third time this year and first since May 29 that he lasted seven innings.

Julio Teheran (11-12), who had won his previous four starts, allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in six innings. He became the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux from 1996-2003 to make 30 starts in five consecutive seasons.

"Even though I got the loss, I thought I did pretty good," Teheran said.

Despite winning the last two games of the series, the Mets have lost 14 of their last 20 road games.

New York took a 2-0 lead in the first when Jose Reyes hit an RBI triple and scored on Amed Rosario's groundout. Phil Evans, who made his major league debut Sept. 8, hit a run-scoring double in the ninth for his first big league RBI, and Cabrera followed with his 13th homer .

Rosario made a pair of errors in the seventh. He bobbled and dropped Johan Camargo's one-out grounder to shortstop when pulling the ball out of his glove, then three pitches later let Dansby Swanson's potential double-play ground bounce under his glove. Jace Peterson followed with an RBI grounder to second, and Kurt Suzuki popped out.