Shaw, Aguilar pace Milwaukee in 10-3 win over Marlins

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina each had two hits in Milwaukee's eight-run fourth inning, lifting the Brewers to a 10-3 victory over the hurricane-displaced Miami Marlins on Sunday.

With two outs in the fourth and Milwaukee leading 1-0, Miami starter Dillon Peters (0-2) walked Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (2-2) on five pitches to load the bases. The next six hitters reached base and the Brewers opened an 8-0 lead.

Milwaukee pulled within 3 1/2 games of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and within three games of Colorado for the final NL wild-card spot. The Cubs and Rockies were playing later Sunday.

For Miami, it was the final "home" game of a series relocated from Marlins Park because of Hurricane Irma. Miami has lost 17 of 20 games after winning 13 of 16. The Marlins return home Monday to face the New York Mets.