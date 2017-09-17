Leishman gets redemption in Chicago, wins BMW Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Given another opportunity to win, Marc Leishman didn't give anyone much of a chance in the BMW Championship.

Staked to a five-shot lead, Leishman made back-to-back birdies late in the final round Sunday to put away the final challenge, then closed with a birdie for a 4-under 67 to set the tournament record.

The five-shot victory sends him to East Lake next week for the Tour Championship with a clear shot at winning the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus.

Leishman finished at 23-under 261, breaking the 72-hole tournament record previously set by Tiger Woods in 2007.