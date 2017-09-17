Heyward gets big hit as Cubs sweep Cardinals with 4-3 win

CHICAGO — Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the seventh, and the Chicago Cubs swept the St. Louis Cardinals with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

Ben Zobrist drove in two runs and Kyle Schwarber hit his 27th homer as the NL Central-leading Cubs closed out a 6-3 homestand with their sixth consecutive victory. They stayed four games ahead of Milwaukee and increased their advantage over third-place St. Louis to six games.

Pedro Strop (5-4) worked a rocky seventh for the win and Wade Davis got three outs for his 31st save in 31 chances. Dexter Fowler flied out to the warning track in centre with a runner on first to end the game.

The Cardinals trailed 3-0 before Fowler hit a tying three-run homer off Jose Quintana with two out in the sixth, silencing the crowd of 37,242 on a warm, sunny day at Wrigley Field. The inning began with a double for Matt Carpenter that eluded a lunging Schwarber in left.

The Cubs responded in the seventh. Anthony Rizzo reached when he was grazed on his sleeve by a pitch from Tyler Lyons (4-1). The play was originally ruled a ball, but then was overturned by a replay review.

Rizzo advanced to second on Javier Baez's pinch-hit single and took third when Ian Happ beat out a potential double-play grounder. Heyward then hit a liner into left field against Matt Bowman, making it 4-3.

St. Louis put runners on second and third with two out in the sixth, but Carl Edwards Jr. struck out Randal Grichuk to end the inning. Brian Duensing fanned Carpenter with the bases loaded for the final out of the eighth, punctuating the big pitch with an emphatic fist pump.

Chicago played without catcher Willson Contreras, who served a one-game suspension for his confrontation with umpire Jordan Baker in the fifth inning of Friday's 8-2 win in the series opener. Contreras was originally suspended for two games, but the punishment was reduced after he appealed.

The Cubs jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind Zobrist, who hit a run-scoring groundout in the third and an RBI single in the fourth against Lance Lynn.

