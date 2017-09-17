Former test spinner Bob Holland dead at 70

SYDNEY, Australia — Former test leg spinner Bob Holland, who was the third-oldest player to be picked for Australia when he made his debut aged 38, has died aged 70.

Holland's son Craig told reports on Sunday his father had died from brain cancer, which was diagnosed in March.

Holland attended a function in his honour on Friday, hosted by former test captain Mark Taylor. He died two days later, surrounded by family.

Craig Holland said "he had the best time of his life on Friday where he spent time with a lot of his mates at his dinner. He showed no pain on the night and stayed till the end of the show."