Winston-led Buccaneers dominate Bears in opener

"Obviously not what I had envisioned or hoped. Ultimately it shows how precious taking care of the football is," Glennon said. "Four turnovers in the first half, you're not going to win many football games. Three of those fall on me, and ultimately I have to do a better job taking care of the football and giving us a chance to win."

Some things to know about the Bucs and Bears:

QB CONTROVERSY? ... NOT YET

Bears coach John Fox said he didn't give any thought to benching Glennon and replacing with No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky.

"We have to get better as a football team," Fox said. "That wasn't the Mike Glennon's Bears, that was the Chicago Bears. It was our whole team. I haven't looked at all the stats and all the exacts, but there's a lot of people that had their hand in it. We'll leave it at that."

Glennon said he's not looking over his shoulder fearing he's on the verge of losing the starting job.

"There's been no communication of that, so there is no reason to worry," said Glennon, who was coming off a solid if not spectacular performance in the Bears' 23-17 season-opening loss to defending NFC champion Atlanta.

NO SIGNS OF RUST

By the time he lined up to face the Bears, Winston hadn't taken a snap in a game in three weeks. Eight regulars, including Evans, receiver DeSean Jackson, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, hadn't seen game action in a month.

The Bucs insisted, though, that they would not use rustiness as an excuse if they had a less-than-sharp debut. The way the Bears played, the layoff never had a chance to become an issue.

NOWHERE TO RUN

The Bucs limited the Bears to 20 yards rushing. While part of that could be attributed to Chicago falling behind early, it's fair to note that Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard didn't have much room to run when they did get the ball. Cohen gained 13 yards on seven attempts, with 9 coming on one carry. Howard, who gained 100 yards during a lopsided loss to Tampa Bay last season, finished with 7 yards on nine attempts. As a tandem, Cohen and Howard averaged 1.3 yards per carry.

SOLID DEBUT

Jackson was Tampa Bay's big off-season acquisition. The speedy receiver, who had a 21-yard reception and finished with three catches for 39 yards, was signed in free agency in hopes of making the offence more explosive.

"DeSean was effective ... We weren't able to get him over the top, but that's coming," coach Dirk Koetter said. "We'll get it."

