Dembele travels to Finland to undergo tendon surgery

BARCELONA, Spain — Ousmane Dembele has travelled to Finland to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left thigh tendon.

Barcelona said Monday the newly signed forward will undergo the procedure with a specialist on Tuesday.

He was photographed on a wheelchair as he made his way to the airport in the Catalan city on Monday.

Dembele was injured Saturday during Barcelona's 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league.

The club says the 20-year-old Frenchman is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could reach nearly 150 million euros ($180 million), the biggest ever in the history of the Catalan club.

Dembele replaced Neymar after the Brazil forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer worth more than 220 million euros ($262 million).

Dembele was making only his third appearance with Barcelona, which leads the Spanish league after four matches.

