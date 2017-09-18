Going with the flow in wheelchair basketball

"Miller is a hardworking, dedicated athlete."

If 2011 seemed like a banner year for Miller, 2012 was off the charts.

In addition to winning the national championship with Team Ontario, capturing the Continental Clash in Worcester, England, receiving the Civitan Sports Award for top athlete in Kitchener-Waterloo and being honoured with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, Miller became a starter on the Canadian team that won gold at the Paralympic Games in London, England.

"Being able to start in that gold-medal game was a huge step for me," says Miller, 33, who is a licensed tool and die maker away from the court.

"Getting hurt in 2007 and then being helped and pushed by my family and friends to the point that I was able to accomplish that in so short a time is definitely one of my proudest accomplishments."

"It was like I had overcome my injury. It was the pinnacle of dealing with the cards I was dealt."

With emphasis, he adds: "But I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support network I had of friends and family."

Not surprising, Miller also counts that 2012 gold medal-winning team as his proudest moment from a team perspective as well.

"We had guys who were at the end of their career and guys like me who were just getting established. We had a real mishmash of personalities, talent and skills, and youth for us to put all together."

When asked to name any athletes who have inspired him over the years, Miller's first reply came without hesitation.

"For wheelchair sport as a whole, Rick Hansen is a trailblazer. He's a guy who has really pushed for spinal cord research as well the movement to get people involved in sport. He's inspired a lot of people to have a healthy and fulfilling life. So he would be at the top of my list."

"Growing up, though, I always looked up to (former Boston Bruin hockey player) Cam Neely."

"The reason is he was gritty and hard-working. He always battled injuries but would push through. I always admired that in him and that's the kind of person and athlete I want to be."

"He was also the ultimate team guy. Whatever they needed: a scorer, an enforcer, whatever. He would do it for the team."

Speaking of teams, Miller counts himself very lucky to have all the support that he's had during his career, including the federal government.

"When you get to travel as much as we do, you get to see a lot and you realize how lucky we are in Canada. Both the community and the government have been very good to us."

On a more personal level, brothers Jason and Spencer as well as parents Nancy and Gary Miller have been of tremendous support.

"When I was in the hospital in London (Ont.) after my accident for over two months, they were there all the time and pushed me to move forward, including getting me to drive a vehicle as soon as I was able."

Another person of great support has been fiancé Eva Papadopoulos, who first met Miller when doing a speaking engagement at a Toronto high school. She will officially become a member of the family when the couple is married next fall.

Beyond that, Miller is looking forward to competing at the 2018 World Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Hamburg, Germany, as well as the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.