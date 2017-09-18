Oregon State QB Jake Luton back home after scary injury

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton is back with the Beavers after taking a scary hit in their loss to Washington State and being removed from the field on a stretcher.

The school tweeted Saturday night that Luton had been released from Pullman Regional Hospital and returned to Corvallis. Luton had movement in all of his extremities, but after the game Oregon State coach Gary Andersen did not have an update on Luton's condition.

According to The Oregonian , Luton's father, Judd, posted on Facebook that his son had a "probable thoracic spine fracture." Luton himself tweeted his thanks for the messages of support.

Luton was injured when he was hit awkwardly by Washington State safety Jalen Thompson at the end of a 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter.