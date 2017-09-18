Ravens intend to keep winning during 1st trip to London

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Unbeaten on American soil after two games, the Baltimore Ravens take their act abroad this week looking to sustain the momentum during their first trip to London.

The Ravens will put their opportunistic defence up against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1), the designated home team in this Sunday matchup.

After watching Baltimore force a total of 10 turnovers and allow only one touchdown in wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland, coach John Harbaugh probably could do without the change in routine. Instead of taking a short flight to Florida on Saturday night, the Ravens will cross the Atlantic Ocean two days earlier.

"We're just going to sleep on a plane on Thursday night and after that we'll be in London," Harbaugh said Monday. "I can't really say we care about where we play, in all honesty. We just want to go play the football game."

Oh, but there's much more involved that just playing a game. For one thing, there's adjusting to London time. Then there's an unfamiliar press corps, a hotel they've never seen before and a game in Wembley Stadium, which is known for hosting another brand of football (soccer).

The NFL has been playing in London since 2007, so while this may be the maiden voyage for the Ravens, the league knows a thing or two about setting up shop in England.

"I have not checked out the conditions. I'm counting on the league to have that right," Harbaugh said. "From what I understand, the place we're going is where teams have been going. It's the same hotel teams have been using. We've gotten good reports on all that. They've been doing this quite a long time now and I think all the kinks have been worked out."

If he wanted a scouting report, Harbaugh could ask receiver Jeremy Maclin, who played in London as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The crowd was kind of neutral, and as the game goes on they kind of pick a team to start rooting for," Maclin said. "I think it was kind of cool how we had everyone on our side kind of rooting for us. It's just a chance for the fans over there to come see American football."

London has been victimized by several terrorist attacks this year, most recently when a bomb was detonated on a tube train last Friday.