Improved Buccaneers defence making a name for itself

"If you look at that second half of last year, they were a dominant defence. In my opinion, they just picked up where they left off," Koetter said. "It wasn't really that surprising to me because we see them every day in practice."

Winston agreed.

"If you look at last year, our defence, towards the end of the year they were lights out," the third-year pro said. "That's why our offence had success."

As well as the defence played against the Bears, Koetter cautioned that there's plenty of room for improvement.

The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007, and the coach said it's important to not lose perspective.

"When you play the perfect game, you can stop worrying about what you have to work on. But I haven't seen it yet," Koetter said.

"Everything about (Sunday) was really good. Exciting way to start the season. Unique way to start the season based on the set of circumstances," the coach added. "But at the same time, that was just one game. We all have a tendency to be way over the top for the good or the bad, and reality is somewhere in the middle."

Three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward joined the Bucs this month after being released by Denver following the final preseason.

Ward was part of an elite defence that helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl two years ago. He's impressed with his new teammates, and thinks the Bucs have the capability of becoming a dominant unit, too.

"We definitely can be number one," Ward said. "The talent we have in this room, they work hard and it is everything you need to be a championship defence."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press