Wild edge Jets in pre-season shootout

WINNIPEG — Ryan Malone had the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in pre-season play Monday.

Charlie Coyle and Zack Mitchell scored in regulation for Minnesota.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine had power-play goals for the Jets.

The 37-year-old Malone, who retired almost two years ago, is attempting to return to pro hockey. His low shot beat Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck made 34 saves in regulation and two in overtime.

Niklas Svedberg stopped 22-of-24 shots for Minnesota through two periods. Steve Michalek went in for the third and had 13 saves in the period and six in overtime.

The game was interrupted by a total of 18 penalties in regulation, plus a slashing call in overtime that put the Jets on a four-on-three.

The Jets iced a veteran lineup, including their seven top scorers from last season. Their No. 1 line featured centre Mark Scheifele, captain Blake Wheeler and Laine on the left wing.

Minnesota was without captain Mikko Koivu, who signed a two-year, US$11-million extension earlier in the day, but did not play because of minor foot pain.

The contest at the renamed Bell MTS Place opened with power-play goals by both clubs. Winnipeg scored 45 seconds in when Svedberg tried to slide his skate against the post for Perreault's close shot, but the puck was quicker and banged off the post and into the net.