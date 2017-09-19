Caggiula scores twice as Oilers top Flames

CALGARY — New Flames starting goaltender Mike Smith won't be losing sleep over his less than ideal start to the pre-season.

In just under 29 minutes of action, Smith was beaten four times on 13 shots — including two goals off the stick of Drake Caggiula — as the Edmonton Oilers beat Calgary 5-4 in a split-squad exhibition game Monday.

"As a younger player, I would dwell on it for quite some time," said the 35-year-old Smith. "But I've found over the years, that just makes matters worse."

Calgary cleaned house in the crease in the off-season, moving on from Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson and bringing in Smith and Eddie Lack via trades. Smith had spent the last six seasons in Arizona.

"I'll go home tonight, get a good night's sleep and have a good day off tomorrow, spend some time with the family," Smith said. "But understand that I've got some work to do."

Glen Gulutzan shrugged off Smith's outing, saying games early in the pre-season are more difficult for goalies.

"They see three practices and if you think all of our skates in the summer, it's pretty tough on them when guys are playing shinny hockey," said the Flames coach. "It's their work with the goalie coach in the next 10 days, and the shooters that we have, and things we set up, that gets them ready."

Sean Monahan put the home team in front on the first shot of the game, but Edmonton reeled off the next four goals. Caggiula started the spree on a deflection at 5:24 of the first, then added a power-play goal at 6:12 of the second to make it 4-1.

Yohann Auvitu, Jujhar Khaira and 2017 first-round pick Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton.

Dougie Hamilton, TJ Brodie and 2012 first rounder Mark Jankowski had the other Calgary goals.