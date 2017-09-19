NFL Overreactions: Are the Giants already finished?

___

OVERREACTION: Tom Brady is better at 40 than at 30.

REALISTIC REACTION: He threw 50 TD passes in 2007.

OVERREACTION: Carolina's defence looks like the '85 Bears.

REALISTIC REACTION: Check back after they play an average QB because Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor don't qualify.

OVERREACTION: Old running backs will be extinct soon. DeMarco Murray got benched. Eddie Lacy was inactive. LeGarrette Blount didn't get a carry.

REALISTIC REACTION: Marshawn Lynch is 31 but he's not going anywhere.

OVERREACTION: The Vikings won't win without Sam Bradford.

REALISTIC REACTION: They play the Browns in October.

OVERREACTION: Jacoby Brissett is no better than Scott Tolzien.

REALISTIC REACTION: Not close but it doesn't matter because neither is Andrew Luck.

OVERREACTION: Blake Bortles should not be a starting QB in the NFL.

REALISTIC REACTION: There's a shortage of quality QBs. Case Keenum, Josh McNown and Brian Hoyer also started.

OVERREACTION: The Buccaneers showed they're a legit contender.

REALISTIC REACTION: They beat the Bears.

OVERREACTION: Carson Wentz commits too many turnovers to be an elite QB.

REALISTIC REACTION: Brett Favre threw more interceptions than anyone in history.

OVERREACTION: Trevor Siemian is the next great quarterback.

REALISTIC REACTION: Get in line behind Wentz, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.

OVERREACTION: The NFC West is up for grabs.

REALISTIC REACTION: Seahawks (1-1) are still the class of the division despite an ugly 12-9 win over San Francisco following a loss to Green Bay.

OVERREACTION: Younghoe Koo won't attempt another kick for the Chargers after missing a game-winning field goal one week after missing a game-tying try.

REALISTIC REACTION: He gets at least one more game.

OVERREACTION: The Chiefs and Falcons are headed toward a Super Bowl matchup.

REALISTIC REACTION: Don't cancel the season. New England, Denver, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Dallas, and Seattle are legitimate contenders.

