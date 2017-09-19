West Indies bats first against England in opening ODI

MANCHESTER, England — West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

The game was reduced to 42 overs a side after the toss was delayed for just over two hours because of a wet outfield. The mid-innings break was cut to 30 minutes.

The umpires twice inspected the field at Old Trafford before giving the go-ahead for the first game of the five-match series.

England selected Jonny Bairstow to open the batting with Alex Hales. Chris Woakes, David Willey and Liam Plunkett form England's seam bowling attack alongside allrounder Ben Stokes, who returns after missing the one-off Twenty20.