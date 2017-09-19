Greg Walton, a fixture in the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, remembered by Siskins

Having addressed their off-season wish list of more speed and skill, the Waterloo Siskins are carrying an ample amount of optimism for the new Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. The organization took some time, though, to remember a dependable part of its past at this weekend’s home opener.

“Coach,” Greg Walton, who was a mainstay at the Waterloo Rec Complex and around the Siskins dressing room, passed away unexpectedly this past May at the age of 75. For his longtime support, the team held a pre-game ceremony (with his sisters Francis Walton and Marion Roeder) to unveil a commemorative gold plaque mounted on Greg’s favourite seat near the Zamboni entrance.

“It’s going to be different. I would talk to him every time I came to the rink,” said Siskins head coach Todd Hoffman, who knew Walton since his own playing days in the early 1980s with the then-Kitchener Ranger Bs.

Hoffman reflected how he “always asked (Greg) to keep track of shots for us” and would often joke with him about giving the pre-game speech.

“He’s going to be missed — there’s no doubt about it. He was a great person, loved the game, loved being around the rink … and the guys as well,” said Hoffman, who explained how “returning guys would communicate (about Walton’s presence) to the new guys coming in — which is good to see because they felt the same way about him as (the coaching staff) did.”

Curtis Clairmont, the team’s president and director of hockey operations, recalled his first interaction with the clipboard-toting supporter of the team seven years ago — when he took over the Siskins in conjunction with a few other stakeholders. It was at a City of Waterloo council meeting.

“I didn’t know Greg Walton at the time. In the middle of my presentation, he came up and pushed me out of the way and started talking into the mike,” said Clairmont, adding that Walton ended up passionately addressing council about how important the Siskins were and how the city had to be supportive of the team.

“When Greg had something to say, he was going to say it,” he said with a laugh about the man who “always had a smile on his face."

While fans at the rink were able to peruse a booth of Walton’s Siskins memorabilia during the team’s eventual 5-3 loss to Stratford, they also got a glimpse of what both the president and head coach feel is a quicker and more talented team on the ice.

“We have a really nice combination of new recruits that add some certain elements, like speed and goal-scoring ability, along with a lot of good returning players; key guys that are going to help us,” said Hoffman of the team that was ousted in the second round of the playoffs last season.