Connecticut Sun extend contract of coach-of-the-year Miller

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — WNBA coach of the year Curt Miller has received a contract extension from the Connecticut Sun.

Miller, who also serves as the team's general manager, was heading into the last year of a three-year deal.

The team announced the new deal Tuesday but did not disclose financial terms. The contract is designed to keep Miller in Connecticut through the 2021 season.

Miller guided the Sun to a 21-13 record, despite the loss of star forward Chiney Ogwumike to an off-season injury and a 1-5 start. The Sun lost 88-83 to the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the playoffs.

Miller said he's excited that the Sun's ownership is committed to his vision for the team.

"One of the things that in my short experience in the WNBA is that the security is rather short at times," he said. "So for this long-term commitment to my staff and I, we're really excited about it and look forward to continuing to build upon the momentum that we had throughout this season."

Ogwumike said Miller, who refers to the players as his daughters, has created a special atmosphere and the team also is excited to see Connecticut protect what he is building.

"He has really been the guy who brought it all together, brought all the pieces together," she said. "We're proud of our locker room and that start's with him. He's the head."

By The Associated Press