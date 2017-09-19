Notley not weighing in on Flames arena debate

CALGARY — Alberta's premier says her government will not be weighing in on the current battle over a new arena for the NHL Calgary Flames.

The Flames indicated last week they were pulling out of arena talks with the city because negotiations have been unproductive.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said the city is ready to negotiate in good faith.

Premier Rachel Notley says any role that the provincial government may have is hypothetical and the matter has to run its course before there is any thought of involvement.