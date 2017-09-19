Klopp angry as Liverpool eliminated from League Cup

Liverpool failed to finish off a slew of chances and conceded a sloppy goal in a 2-0 loss at Leicester in the English League Cup, arousing the ire of its frustrated manager Juergen Klopp on Tuesday.

It is becoming a familiar narrative for the Reds in a disappointing month when they haven't won any of their four matches. Questions are now being asked the team's efficiency at both ends of the field.

Liverpool over-ran Leicester in a dominant first-half display, with Philippe Coutinho orchestrating the attacks from midfield. But the visitors struggled after the Brazil playmaker was substituted at halftime of the third-round match in a pre-planned move from Klopp.

In another game-changing substitution, Shinji Okazaki came on in the 53rd minute for Leicester, scored 12 minutes later with a deflected shot after Liverpool's defence was beaten to two headers, and then laid the ball on for Islam Slimani to drive home a stunning second goal at King Power stadium.

"Second ball from a corner and a goal from a throw-in — I'm sick of goals like this, to be honest. Unbelievable," Klopp said.

Referring to the first goal, Klopp added: "We didn't push up together — I say it one time, I say it a thousand times. It's not nice to concede these goals."

Since beating Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League before the international break, Liverpool has been thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City and drawn 1-1 at home to Burnley in the league, conceded late to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the Champions League, and has now been eliminated from the League Cup.

Klopp is easing Coutinho back to full match sharpness after the midfielder missed Liverpool's first six games of the season — officially because of injury and illness — while he was the subject of three transfer bids from Barcelona.

Leicester couldn't handle Coutinho's passing and movement in the first half, and only came into the game when he was off the field.

"They've got a world-class player in Coutinho," Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said. "I was very relieved when he went off."