Arkansas' Allen aims to relax, rediscover last year's form

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference last season, and he entered this year as the league's leading returner in passing efficiency.

So far, the senior's encore has yet to live up to the lofty expectations he set a year ago in his first season as the starter for the Razorbacks (1-1).

Arkansas faces Texas A&M (2-1) in the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium on Saturday, doing so after a 28-7 loss to No. 16 TCU two weeks ago. The Razorbacks failed to score in the second half against the Horned Frogs, the third time in four games that's happened under coach Bret Bielema.

Allen has thrown for 135 and 138 yards in the first two games, the two lowest totals of his career as a starter. He's been plagued by an overhauled group of wide receivers and a struggling offensive line, but more than anything the Fayetteville native has looked uncomfortable and uncertain.

"I'm looking for things to get open instead of throwing it open," Allen said. "Last year, I was just letting it rip."

Allen averaged nearly 264 yards passing per game a year ago, throwing for 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and finishing with a passing efficiency rating of 146. He also completed 61.1 per cent of his passes last season, a number that has fallen to 54.8 per cent through two games this year — while his passing efficiency has dipped to 120.3

Offensive co-ordinator Dan Enos said Allen has been "processing" too much during plays so far this year, and that the quarterback's footwork and throwing motion haven't been as consistent as a year ago.

The two have worked on both the physical and mental parts of Allen's early struggles since the TCU loss, with Allen saying he plans to play more of a relaxed game this week against the Aggies.

"I was just putting too much pressure on myself, where I want to be perfect on every play," Allen said. "I've got let things come to me and instead of trying to be perfect on every throw, just throw the ball."

Arkansas' top three receivers graduated after last season, leaving a largely unproven group to support Allen this year. Also, the team's leading receiver — senior Jared Cornelius — missed most of the preseason with an injury and has only returned to full speed during practice since the TCU loss.