Ramos extends as US U20 coach, youth technical director

CHICAGO — Tab Ramos has agreed to a contract extension as Under-20 coach and youth technical director of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Ramos, who turns 51 on Thursday, was on the U.S. World Cup team in 1990, 1994 and 1998, and he was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

He became coach of the Under-20 team in October 2011 and added the youth technical director role in 2013. Ramos coached the Americans to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup in 2015 and 2017, and the U.S. won its first North and Central American and Caribbean Under-20 championship this year.

The extension was announced Tuesday.