UCLA's ground game seeks a breakthrough against Stanford

LOS ANGELES — UCLA has struggled to run the ball and stop Stanford's rushing attack during its nine-game losing streak against the Cardinal.

The Bruins are hoping to reverse both trends on Saturday and get coach Jim Mora his first win in the rivalry.

"The coaches are saying that we need to basically leave it all on the field," right guard Michael Alves said. "I mean, of course that's the expectation for every game, but they said this is the specific game that we really need to really put forth all our effort."

Mora is 0-6 against Stanford. Since he took over, the Bruins have averaged 31.3 carries for 131.5 yards rushing per game against the Cardinal. But that total is buoyed by UCLA's 284 yards in the 2012 Pac-12 championship game.

Looking at just the regular season, UCLA is averaging 3.36 yards per attempt and totalling 101 yards per game. That includes a meagre 77 yards on 33 carries last season, when Stanford scored two touchdowns in the final 24 seconds for a 22-13 comeback win.

"This is only my second year," Alves said. "I'm not too familiar with all of it, but I remember last year was a close game. I thought we were going to win."

Stanford has struggled to defend the run this season. It allowed 307 yards rushing in a 42-24 loss to Southern California in the conference opener, and No. 22 San Diego State ran for 171 yards in a 20-17 win last week.

Alves said those totals reflect what the Trojans and Aztecs did right, not what Stanford did wrong.

"It's just the offences are executing well," Alves said. "Every block they are making perfectly, so all we have to do is make our blocks and there should be holes there."

UCLA's new offence under first-year co-ordinator Jedd Fisch has come close to achieving similar success, but still has work to do. After abandoning the run to stage an unlikely 45-44 rally against Texas A&M, UCLA rushed for 132 yards against Hawaii and 170 yards in last week's loss at Memphis.