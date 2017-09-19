Brickley leads Panthers to exhibition win over Predators

NASHVILLE — Connor Brickley had two goals and an assist, helping the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 in a preseason split-squad game on Tuesday night.

Henrik Haapala, Michael Matheson and Denis Malgin also scored for Florida. Starting goaltender James Reimer stopped all 15 shots he faced, and reserve Harri Sateri allowed three goals on 19 shots.

Cody McLeod, Emil Pettersson and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 23 saves on 27 shots.

BRUINS 4, RED WINGS 2