Contending Rockies lose early lead, fall to Giants 4-3

Colorado starter German Marquez's winless stretch reached six starts — he's 0-3 during that span — since he beat Milwaukee on Aug. 18.

CUETO'S CHOICE

Manager Bruce Bochy expects to have Cueto as a key member of his 2018 rotation, yet Cueto has the chance to opt out after this season and become a free agent as part of the $130 million, six-year contract he signed before last season.

This could have been Cueto's final home start. He is scheduled to have two more turns in the rotation, though that could always change.

"I plan on Johnny being back, that's how I think," Bochy said. "I'm optimistic. From what I know and what I hear, Johnny likes it here."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Mark Melancon, who had surgery Sept. 12 in his forearm to cut fibrous tissue from the pronator, will begin rehab within the next week and plans to begin his off-season throwing routine on schedule in mid-December. "As far as his throwing, it should be a normal off-season," athletic trainer Dave Groeschner said. While Dyson has been a reliable ninth-inning option, Bochy plans to use Melancon as closer starting 2018. The Giants signed him to a $62 million, four-year contract to handle that role. "When we acquired Mark, we got him to close games," Bochy said.

UP NEXT

RHP Tyler Chatwood (8-12, 4.57 ERA) pitches for the Rockies looking to improve on his 2-0 mark with a 2.25 ERA this season facing the Giants, and will pitch opposite Matt Moore (5-14, 5.39) as the lefty tries for his first win vs. Colorado after going 0-2 in three outings.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press