Augsburg captain Baier fined, banned for obscene gesture

FRANKFURT — Augsburg captain Daniel Baier has been fined and banned for one Bundesliga game for making an obscene gesture at Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl in Tuesday's league game between the sides.

The German soccer federation, which opened investigatory proceedings against Baier on Wednesday, suspended the player and fined him 20,000 euros ($24,000) for making the gesture "with his right hand in the direction of the Leipzig coaching area."

Referee Daniel Siebert did not see the gesture, but Baier agreed to the sanction after he was summoned to give his side of events.

Baier approached Hasenhuettl after his team's 1-0 win but the Leipzig coach refused his handshake.