Loui Eriksson looking to rebound for Canucks

Loui Eriksson's first season with the Vancouver Canucks can pretty much be summed up by an unfortunate sequence in the first period of his first game.

The effort was there. The results? Not so much.

Fresh off signing a six-year, US$36-million free-agent deal in July 2016, the veteran winger was protecting the puck from four Calgary Flames on a delayed penalty in Vancouver's opener when he threw a blind pass from centre ice back towards the Canucks' zone.

Eriksson was expecting a teammate to be there. None were, and with goalie Ryan Miller at the bench for an extra attacker, disaster struck as the frozen disc slid into the vacant net for an agonizing own goal in front of the home fans.

"As soon as I put it up there I saw it was an empty net and I was like, 'What is going on here?'" Eriksson said after the game. "It slowly just glided in."

Vancouver came back to win that night in a shootout to save Eriksson further embarrassment — he actually assisted on the tying goal late in the third period — but the season was, for both the player and his team, a dud.

Coming off a 2015-16 campaign with the Boston Bruins where he scored 30 times to earn that rich contract, it took Eriksson 14 games to get his first goal for Vancouver. He finished with just 11 goals in 65 contests before a knee injury in March sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

"I expected it was going to be tough, but I didn't get the best start coming here," Eriksson said last week as he began his second training camp with the Canucks. "It was just hard to get something going."

The Swede was expected to suit up with countrymen Henrik and Daniel Sedin on Vancouver's top line at this time last year, but inconsistent play and injuries for a team in desperate need of offence saw Eriksson bounce between different forward groups as the Canucks limped to a 29th-place finish.

"There were a couple of occasions last year where I felt our line, when we played together, it got going a little bit," said Henrik Sedin. "We had some chemistry going a couple of times, but for different reasons they had to switch."