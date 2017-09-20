Werder Bremen to sign 17-year-old American Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent, a 17-year-old forward who has starred on U.S. youth teams, has agreed to sign with Werder Bremen.

The German Bundesliga team said Wednesday that Sargent will sign a professional contract on Feb. 20, his 18th birthday.

Sargent had four goals and one assist at this year's Under-20 World Cup and is slated to be part of the American team at the Under-17 World Cup next month.

Sargent is from O'Fallon, Missouri, and plays for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Club.

"I am really looking forward to next year and the new challenge in Bremen," he said in a statement released by Bremen. "Werder made a huge effort with me and they have always shown in the past that they give young players like myself an ideal introduction to professional football. That meant that my decision to continue my career in Bremen was not a hard one to make."

After the Under-20 World Cup, Sargent will train with Bremen's under-23 team and then join the senior team next summer.

"We have been keeping tabs on Joshua for a long time and so it isn't a great surprise to us that his brilliant performances have attracted attention on an international scale," said Tim Steidten, Bremen's head of squad planning and scouting. "He has a great understanding of the game and he is one of the most promising talents of his age in the world."

