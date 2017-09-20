Gase leaves open possibility of Timmons rejoining Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he'll decide later whether to let linebacker Lawrence Timmons rejoin the team.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL Saturday, the day before the Dolphins' season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. When asked about violations of team culture, Gase left open the possibility of Timmons returning.

"Every situation's different, and I would say that you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken," Gase said.

The Dolphins suspended Timmons on Tuesday, when they also acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints for a fifth-round draft pick in 2018. Gase said the team had been working to acquire Anthony even before the issue with Timmons.